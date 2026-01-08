Atlanta weather: Flash flooding, damaging winds could batter North Georgia this weekend

The Brief Heavy rain brings a Level 2 "Slight Risk" for flash flooding from Friday evening through Saturday morning. Severe storms on Saturday could produce damaging winds, hail, and a brief, isolated tornado in North Georgia. Record warmth ends abruptly Saturday night, with temperatures plunging into the 20s by early next week.



A dramatic shift in the weather is headed for North and Central Georgia as record-breaking warmth gives way to repeated rounds of heavy rain and potential "spring-like" thunderstorms starting Friday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a cold front which will stall over the region, bringing a risk of flash flooding and isolated severe weather through Saturday.

Heavy rain and flooding concerns: Friday

What we know:

The primary threat involves repeated rounds of rainfall expected to begin Friday evening and last through Saturday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for excessive rainfall across portions of north and west Georgia.

"We’re going to hold on to the warmth here right on into Saturday," said Fox 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley. "Then we see the changes in here later on Friday. On into Saturday we’ve got some rain and thunderstorms we’re going to have to contend with."

Timeline:

The most intense rainfall is expected between Friday night and Saturday morning. The FOX 5 Storm Team warns that flash flooding is possible, particularly near creeks and streams, and advises drivers to "turn around and seek alternate routes" if they encounter water-covered roads.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Those living near waterways and low-lying areas will want to pay close attention.

Severe weather threat: Saturday

Local perspective:

As the cold front moves through Saturday, the environment will become more "dynamic." While widespread severe weather is not guaranteed, the Storm Prediction Center has placed far northwest Georgia under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe storms.

"The greatest risk here [is] damaging winds, possibly some hail out to our west," Chandley said. While the tornado risk remains higher in Alabama and Mississippi, meteorologists note that a brief tornado cannot be ruled out in Georgia as the front passes. "This time of year, things are dynamic. We’ll certainly be watching that."

Winter returns: Sunday

What's next:

The "spring-like" break will end abruptly Saturday night. Once the front clears, a much colder air mass will settle in for the following week.

By Sunday, the region will be "drier and much colder," according to Chandley. High temperatures next week are forecast to stay in the 40s and 50s, with overnight lows dipping well below freezing into the mid-20s.