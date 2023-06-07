Convicted Georgia sex offender wanted by deputies on felony charge

article



Haralson County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who is on the run after violating his probation.

Officials say 30-year-old Christopher Scott Reed was convicted of child molestation in 2012.

According to investigators, Reed's last known address was on Waterworks Road in Bremen, Georgia, but he may have moved to the Tallapoosa area in 2022 and never registered.

Reed is also wanted in Polk County for violating his probation.

The wanted man is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

If you have seen Reed, call 911 or the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.