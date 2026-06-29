Convicted felon indicted in Atlanta pawn shop armed robbery attempt

The Brief A 34-year-old man was formally indicted Monday for an attempted armed robbery at an Atlanta pawn shop in 2024. Investigators say Quintavious Bailey fired into the ceiling and held employees and customers at gunpoint before fleeing with cash and jewelry. Bailey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted due to his prior criminal history.



A 34-year-old man accused of firing into the ceiling during an armed robbery attempt of an Atlanta pawn shop in 2024 was formally indicted on Monday.

What we know:

Quintavious Bailey faced a federal judge after a grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month charging him with Hobbs Act robbery, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He is currently being held in custody without bond.

The backstory:

On Oct. 24, 2024, investigators say Bailey walked into a pawn shop, fired a shot into the ceiling and then pointed his gun at customers before forcing employees to open a jewelry case and a cash register. Investigators say he grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry before fleeing.

Bailey has a long list of prior arrests. He previously has been convicted of burglary and armed robbery in Fulton County. Due to this criminal history, he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years of imprisonment if he is convicted of the firearm- and ammunition-related offenses in the indictment.

What they're saying:

"Bailey allegedly jeopardized the lives of ordinary people by discharging a firearm during a robbery," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "In this district, we will not tolerate violent crime that endangers members of our community. Working with our law enforcement partners, we will hold perpetrators accountable."

"According to the charges, innocent employees and customers were simply going about their day when they were forced to fear for their lives," said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI remains committed to partnering with local law enforcement to investigate violent offenders and protect the people who live and work in our communities."

"Armed robberies that place innocent employees, customers and local businesses in harm’s way have no place in our city and will not be tolerated," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. "We appreciate the strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in helping hold dangerous offenders accountable. The Atlanta Police Department remains committed to protecting our community and working alongside our law enforcement partners to keep every neighborhood safe."

What we don't know:

It remains unknown exactly how much cash and jewelry were taken from the pawn shop during the robbery. Additionally, officials have not released the specific dates or timeline for Bailey's upcoming trial.