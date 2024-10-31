Convicted felon arrested after high-speed chase on I-20, police say

A convicted felon is facing charges after police say he was caught going 90 miles per hour on Interstate 20.

Atlanta police say they spotted the reckless driver while conducting speed enforcement on I-20 on the night of Oct. 18.

Instead of stopping for police, officials say the driver of the black Honda Civic continued to speed and made multiple erratic lane changes.

After using the department's Aviation Unit to track the driver, officers eventually stopped him at a Shell gas station on Hill Street.

The driver, identified as Quentin Jackson, was taken into custody without incident. Investigators say Jackson had an illegal firearm on him at the time.

Jackson now faces several charges, including speeding, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving while his license was suspended, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing and has since been released on bond.