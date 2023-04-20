Contractor's truck hit by train in downtown Decatur

A contractor's truck was struck by a train Wednesday night in downtown Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the contractor was performing maintenance on the road near the intersection of East Trinity Place and South Candler Street. The truck was improperly parked with its tailgate down, blocking the train tracks.

A CSX train hit the truck, which was unoccupied at the time. After the collision, the truck was pushed into the crossing arm for the intersection.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the contractor was given a citation for stopping on the railroad track.

