Contractor hits water, gas lines in southeast Atlanta, officials investigating

A contractor may have struck water and gas lines along Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road, just north of School Drive. According to Atlanta Watershed Management officials, city workers are investigating a possible breach caused by a private contractor.

That same contractor may have also struck an adjacent gas line, which water officials say will complicate and potentially delay repairs.

Officials have not said if the breach is impacting water or gas services in the area.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.