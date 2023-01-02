Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officers were called out to reports of a person injured at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Continental Colony apartments on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway.

Police have an area roped off with crime scene tape at the complex.

While investigators have not released much information about the death, they have confirmed with FOX 5 that they are investigating the death of an adult.

Detectives remain on the scene gathering information.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.