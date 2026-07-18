Contaminated Taco Bell lettuce may have sparked massive cyclospora surge

The Brief Federal health officials tied a multistate cyclospora outbreak to contaminated Taco Bell lettuce, prompting a local Georgia investigations. The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed there are no known state-specific clusters or direct links to the national illnesses. A supplier is voluntarily recalling iceberg lettuce sourced from Mexico as thousands of cases are reported nationwide.



Health officials are investigating a massive nationwide outbreak of a stomach parasite tied to contaminated lettuce, while the Georgia Department of Public Health monitors for any local impact. The parasite has sickened thousands of people across more than 30 states.

Outbreak sweeps across states

What we know:

Federal health officials identified shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell locations as a source of a widespread cyclospora outbreak. The microscopic parasite causes severe watery diarrhea and explosive bowel movements.

A California company, Taylor Fresh Foods, traced the contaminated lettuce to a specific independent farm in Mexico and is removing the product from the market. While no deaths have been reported, more than 100 people have been hospitalized in Michigan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Local health response

What we don't know:

Georgia health officials do not know if any local illnesses are tied to the Taco Bell supply chain. The Georgia Department of Public Health announced it is not aware of any state-specific outbreaks, clusters, or potential links to the national surge.

Investigators are also working to determine if the contaminated lettuce reached other restaurants or grocery stores. Because many sick individuals nationwide reported that they did not eat at Taco Bell, experts do not know the full extent of the distribution network.

Safe food handling

What you can do:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing all produce thoroughly under running water, even if it is labeled as prewashed. Health departments also suggest buying whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-mixed salad kits until the investigation concludes.

Georgians should scrub firm produce like melons with a clean brush and cut away bruised areas. It is also critical to wash hands with soap and water before and after handling raw fruits and vegetables.