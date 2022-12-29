Construction worker shot in the buttocks, Brookhaven police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brookhaven police investigate a shooting after an argument between two construction workers at a site along Peachtree Road on Dec. 29, 2022. (FOX 5)

An argument between two construction workers erupts into gunfire on Thursday afternoon, Brookhaven police say.

It happened in the 3900 block of Peachtree Road near North Druid Hills Road.

Brookhaven police say officers arrived to find a man who was shot in the buttocks. His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Officers spent the afternoon combing over the scene for evidence, talking to witnesses, and reviewing surveillance video.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No arrests have been made.