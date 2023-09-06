Construction underway for new visitor center at Historic Oakland Cemetery

Construction has officially commenced for a new visitor center at Historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta. Mayor Andre Dickens, in a statement, highlighted the significance of this project, emphasizing its potential to expand the services provided by the Historic Oakland Foundation to the entire city.

The 10,000-square-foot visitor center is anticipated to bolster the foundation's ability to serve the Atlanta community more comprehensively. Mayor Dickens expressed his confidence that this expansion would enable the foundation to continue its valuable work within the cemetery.

During his remarks, Mayor Dickens also took a moment to recognize the contribution of a young worker, Jaden Williams, who dedicated a substantial portion of his summer to assisting with landscaping initiatives around the cemetery. Jaden's involvement in these projects was made possible through Atlanta's Youth Employment Program.

The new visitor center is scheduled to open its doors to the public sometime in the year 2025, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the historical and cultural heritage of the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.