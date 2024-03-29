Construction begins on Westside Paper Spur Trail

Construction has begun on the Westside Paper Spur Trail, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

The trail will connect destinations such as Westside Paper, Puritan Mill and King Plow Arts Center.

It will feature a 65-foot-long bridge to help connect properties at different heights.

The trail is a collaborative project between the city, PATH Foundation and Upper Westside CID.

Organizers say the trail could eventually link up with Atlanta's BeltLine.

Opening for the trail is scheduled for May 2025.