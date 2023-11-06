Connecticut man accused of growing $8.5M worth of illegal mushrooms

A Connecticut man is accused of growing $8.5 million worth of illegal mushrooms.

State police said Westen Soule, 21, is charged with possession with Intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory.

Authorities said on November 2, they went to a home in Burlington after receiving a tip that the resident was "allegedly operating a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation."

Westen Soule is accused of running a $8.5 million illegal mushroom operation. (Credit: Connecticut State Police)

Investigators said they made contact with Soule and discovered ventilation equipment throughout his home that indicated a clandestine laboratory.

Soule then took authorities to a detached garage where detectives observed a large mushroom growing operation.

Authorities said Soule believed that the mushrooms were not illegal and did not consent to a search of a home. However, authorities were then granted a search warrant.

Soule reportedly admitted that the mushrooms were psilocybin. He was later taken into custody.

He is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

