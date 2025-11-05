Gunfire riddles DeKalb County house as family hides inside

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating after a family’s Conley home was riddled with bullets Monday night. Security footage shows several people exiting a vehicle before opening fire; no one in the home was hurt. Investigators have not determined a motive or identified any suspects connected to the shooting.



A DeKalb County woman says she and her family are living in fear after someone opened fire on their home earlier this week.

Rockknoll Drive shooting

What we know:

Police say it happened Monday night along Rockknoll Drive in Conley. Investigators tell FOX 5 they are still working on leads but no arrests have been made.

Security camera footage shows a car pulling up to the home, several people getting out, and then gunshots ringing out. The family’s house was riddled with bullets, but no one was hurt.

Woman's home shot up: ‘I immediately hit the ground’

What they're saying:

The homeowner, who did not want her name used for this article, said she and her loved ones hit the ground when they heard gunfire outside. "I heard gunshots, and I immediately hit the ground," she said.

"I feel grateful and thankful because I’m covered and still standing," the homeowner said. "Don’t nothing stand against a child of God."

She called police immediately after the shooting. Detectives have not said what may have led up to the gunfire.

"It’s bigger and better ways to solve issues," she said. "Everything doesn’t need a deadly reaction to it, and you’ll still be okay. There were times people fought things out and were still able to talk about it the next day, but these days you can’t fight anything out, they want to kill."

Police search for shooter

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire or whether the family was targeted.

It’s unclear how many people were involved or if any of the suspects have been identified from surveillance video.

Police also have not released information about the type of weapon used or whether any nearby homes or vehicles were struck by bullets.

How to contact DeKalb County Police

What you can do:

DeKalb County police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the free DeKalb County Police Department Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by your message.