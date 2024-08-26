Congresswoman Lucy McBath, others call for removal of Election Board Members

A coalition of Georgia lawmakers, clergy members, and civil rights leaders held a press conference Monday at the State Capitol, urging Gov. Brian Kemp to remove three members of the Georgia State Election Board. The group has accused board members Janelle King, Dr. Janice Johnston, and Rick Jeffares of violating the state's Code of Ethics and Open Meetings Act.

The controversy stems from last-minute changes made by the majority Republican board to the procedures for certifying election results on election night. These changes have drawn criticism from both sides of the political aisle. During the press conference, the coalition argued that the actions taken by the board members were deliberate attempts to interfere with the integrity of Georgia’s elections and to advance a partisan agenda.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath was among those calling on Gov. Kemp to take immediate action, stating that failure to protect the state’s democracy could lead to chaos. In response, a spokesperson for the Governor’s office confirmed that they had received the complaint and were seeking advice from the Attorney General regarding the Governor's authority to act on the matter.

The urgency of the situation is heightened by the fact that Georgia is just 70 days away from its next election.