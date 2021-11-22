Expand / Collapse search
Conagra Brands recalls some Birds Eye broccoli tots due to presence of small rocks, metal fragments

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Recalls
Conagra Brands Inc.'s Birds Eye Broccoli Tots are being removed from store shelves ahead of Thanksgiving after consumers reported injuries while consuming the product.

The company issued a recall for the 12-oz. packages with specific best buy dates due to the "potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product," according to the company's recall notice. 

The company was alerted about the issue through calls from customers. To date, the company received two reports of dental damage "associated with the recalled product." 

Broccoli tots recalled

Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce package.

The company is pledging to work with "retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves," according to the recall. 

Four lots of the product are included in this recall. However, no other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue, according to Conagra. 

Consumers are urged to dispose of the product. The company is also encouraging customers that have concerns about an injury or illness to contact a health care provider.

