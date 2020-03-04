Commissioners in Fulton County can spend $50,000 a year on travel

Commissioners in Fulton County can spend up to $50,000 a year on travel. And that is not the budget for the entire commission. It is for each member.

"Some of what I see in here is ridiculous," said Chairman Robb Pitts, as he reviewed finance records.

Only two years ago, the travel allotment was less than $20,000. Bob Ellis, the vice-chair, said he cannot find any justification for that size of an increase.

Ellis confirmed that among the expenditures was a trip to the other side of the country where stars gathered for an awards show in 2019.

"I have no idea what that has to do with the county," Ellis said.

A breakout of the totals for every commissioner was not made available to the media initially.

A reporter asked Ellis to turn over the documents and he did.

During the meeting, a proposal was offered to significantly pare down the budget allocation. It was set aside for "more information".