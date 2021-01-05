Columbus firefighter battles for his life after COVID-19 diagnosis

A man who has dedicated much of his life to serving his community is now fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Joe Fetty, a firefighter and paramedic in Columbus, is on a ventilator.

"It doesn't hit you hard until it hits home. And when it hits home, it hits like a ton of bricks," said Angela Vinson, Fetty's girlfriend.

As a registered nurse, she's seen the devastating effects of the virus up close, but she's not used to it being this personal.

"I'm used to being on the other side of the bed, not the family. It has made it particularly hard because my hands are tied," Vinson said.

According to Vinson, Fetty is a man who is always on the go, so it's difficult to see him sick.

"To see him down like this. I would say it's devastating," she said.

Vinson said Fetty tested positive for the coronavirus on December 14. He went to the emergency room on Dec. 22 because his symptoms were getting worse. He was later discharged with medication.

He then returned on Christmas morning due to trouble breathing and has been there since.

According to Vinson, things took a turn on New Year's Day.

"They ended up intubating him, which means putting a tube down to assist him in his breathing," Vinson said.

Fetty has spent decades helping others. He's worked for the Columbus fire department for nearly 20 years.

He's also worked as a volunteer firefighter. Before he served his community, he served his county as an Army Ranger.

Vinson said nurses and doctors have been kind enough to help her see him through video chat and let him hear her voice, but she said it's difficult not being able to be by his side.

"It tears me up. It breaks my heart. Not being able to be there and comfort him in any way is horrible. It's absolutely heartbreaking," Vinson said.

Coworkers, friends, and community members came together for a prayer vigil for Fetty on Tuesday evening.

