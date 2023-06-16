Boy seriously injured in shooting at DeKalb County home

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a home that left one boy seriously injured in the hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Columbia Drive.

At the scene, officers found a male juvenile who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the boy to a local hospital. At last report, he is in serious condition but is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or any possible people involved.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the DeKalb County Police Department.