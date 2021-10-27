Sheriff: Georgia girl missing for a week after taking bus to Atlanta

article

Deputies are searching for a Columbia County girl who has been missing for over a week in metro Atlanta.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says that Kalana Johnson was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Holiday Inn Express on the 400 block of Park West Drive in Augusta.

Johnson was in the area with her mother visiting her father. That afternoon, she took a bus from Augusta to Forsyth Street in Atlanta to visit some friends. Her last known whereabouts were somewhere in the Palmetto area.

The missing girl was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a green logo, green jogging pants, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information about where Johnson could be or who she may be with, please contact Columbia County investigators at 706-541-1044 or 706-541-2800.

_____

