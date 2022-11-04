Colorful SagerStrong Bentley stops in metro Atlanta

Legendary sports broadcaster Craig Sager was many things, but he definitely wasn’t a wallflower. Sager’s collection of colorful coats — not to mention his deep knowledge of sports — always made him stand out in a crowd. And now, his memory is being honored through a one-of-a-kind piece of motorized memorabilia.

Bentley Americas has teamed up with The SagerStrong Foundation — the nonprofit founded by Craig Sager and his wife Stacy to fund and support blood cancer research and trials — to customize a Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible and use it as a fundraiser for blood cancer research. The convertible features a truly eye-popping design inspired by Sager’s famous flower-patterned sport coat, which the late broadcaster wore to the 2016 ESPY Awards, and the car is now traveling across the Unites States, gathering autographs from the notable personalities whom Sager covered over the course of his career.

Thus far, sports legends including Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, and Dikembe Mutombo have signed the car, which will eventually be auctioned off through Julien’s Auctions. And right now, the car is parked over at Bentley Atlanta in Alpharetta (10995 Westside Parkway), and is scheduled to remain here through at least Nov. 18.

For more information on The SagerStrong Foundation and the SagerStrong Bentley, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit to Bentley Atlanta to check out the impossible-to-miss car!