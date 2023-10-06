Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Man shot in front of Atlanta elementary school, police say | Road closed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:10PM
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Police investigate after shooting along Collier Drive on Oct. 6, 2023. article

Atlanta Police investigate after shooting along Collier Drive on Oct. 6, 2023. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A section of Collier Drive in northwest Atlanta is shut down after a shooting.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 6 p.m. and saw officers surrounding what appears to be a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan with all of its doors and trunk open.

The car sits at the entrance to Margaret Fain Elementary School. However, police say the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m., well after school was released for the day.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg.

He was speaking to medics when he was rushed to an area hospital.

Atlanta Police investigate after shooting along Collier Drive on Oct. 6, 2023.

Atlanta Police investigate after shooting along Collier Drive on Oct. 6, 2023. (FOX 5)

Collier Drive was shut down at Fairburn Road to Collier Court as officers investigated the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Atlanta Police are continuing to investigate.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.