Man shot in front of Atlanta elementary school, police say | Road closed

A section of Collier Drive in northwest Atlanta is shut down after a shooting.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 6 p.m. and saw officers surrounding what appears to be a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan with all of its doors and trunk open.

The car sits at the entrance to Margaret Fain Elementary School. However, police say the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m., well after school was released for the day.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg.

He was speaking to medics when he was rushed to an area hospital.

Atlanta Police investigate after shooting along Collier Drive on Oct. 6, 2023. (FOX 5)

Collier Drive was shut down at Fairburn Road to Collier Court as officers investigated the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Atlanta Police are continuing to investigate.

