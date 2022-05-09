College Park man sentenced to prison for molesting underage girl

article

A College Park man will spend decades in prison after he was found guilty of molesting an underage girl.

Friday, a Henry County jury found 29-year-old Kenneth Slappey guilty of two counts of child molestation and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

According to court documents, Slappey gave his 14-year-old victim a Smirnoff Ice on the same day he masturbated in front of her and had sex with her.

Officials say the offenses happened in 2019, while the victim was spending the night at a friend's home in Stockbridge.

Police say the child positively identified Slappey in a photo lineup.

"This child bravely testified at trial and detailed the horrific acts that Mr. Slappey did to her. We are pleased that we are able to get justice for her and her family," District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.

A superior court judge sentenced Slappey to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.