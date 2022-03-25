Expand / Collapse search
College Park man charged with deadly head-on hit-and-run in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cobb County
Garet Henderson (Cobb County Police)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A College Park man is in custody after State Patrol officers charged him with a deadly hit-and-run in Cobb County.

Officials say the fatal crash happened before 3 a.m. on March 23 at Dallas Acworth Highway near Bridgemont Place.

According to investigators, a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 36-year-old Garet Henderson was driving southbound on the highway when it crossed the lanes and crashed head-on with a 2017 Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the other car, identified as 59-year-old Acworth resident Robert Ellis, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Henderson fled from the site of the accident. Later that day, he was arrested at his home in College Park.

Henderson has been charged with failure to maintain lane, felony hit and run, vehicular homicide, and possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

