College Park honors 10-year-old who saved siblings in house fire

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The Brief A 10-year-old boy in College Park climbed onto his roof with a garden hose to extinguish a house fire. The boy held back the flames, giving his six siblings enough time to escape the home uninjured. City officials honored the young hero with a standing ovation and official proclamation at a council meeting.



College Park city leaders honored a 10-year-old boy Monday who saved his six siblings in August after climbing onto his roof with a garden hose to fight a house fire.

What we know:

Cornelius Chones sprang into action on Aug. 16 after discovering a fire at his family's home on Colonial Drive.

The 10-year-old climbed onto the roof with a garden hose and contained the flames as they spread toward the attic.

His actions kept the fire at bay long enough for his six siblings to escape without injuries and saved the structure from complete destruction, according to fire officials.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom recognized Chones during a city council meeting, presenting him with an official proclamation as he received a standing ovation.

"The bravery demonstrated by Cornelius at only 10 years of age serves as an extraordinary example of courage, quick thinking and concern for the safety and well-being of others," Broom said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 10-year-old Cornelius Chones was honored at a College Park City Council meeting on October 5, 2026, for his heroic actions when his home caught fire in August. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire or provided an estimate on the physical damage to the attic.