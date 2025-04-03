College Park crackdown: Over 300 citations issued in multi-agency traffic operation

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The College Park Police Department released this image showing a traffic enforcement operation along the Old National Highway, Old National Parkway, and Godby Road traffic corridors on April 2, 2025. (College Park Police Department )

The Brief Multi-agency operation in College Park led to over 300 citations and three arrests, focusing on high-traffic areas. Collaboration included College Park Police, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and others to enforce road safety laws. The initiative aims to reduce accidents, enhance public safety, and promote legal driving behavior, with a strong commitment to community safety and education.



A multi-agency effort to curb distracted and aggressive driving in College Park resulted in more than 300 citations and three arrests on Wednesday, April 2, authorities said.

The operation, led by the College Park Police Department’s Traffic Unit, focused on high-traffic corridors including Old National Highway, Old National Parkway, and Godby Road.

What we know:

Officers from multiple divisions—including the College Park Special Operations, Highway Safety, and Community Police divisions—were joined by personnel from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshals, City of South Fulton Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

In total, the effort yielded 306 citations and three arrests, including one felony arrest.

What they're saying:

"These enforcement details are critical to ensuring compliance with Georgia’s road safety laws," the department said in a statement. "The primary goal is to reduce accidents, enhance public safety, and enforce legal driving behavior."

Chief C. Rogers emphasized the department’s commitment to public safety and education.

"We’re blessed to have a community where a lot of people want to come into our city," Rogers said. "The College Park Police Department is committed to ensuring all who live, visit and play are safe. We are dedicated to bringing awareness to the hazards of aggressive and distracted driving."