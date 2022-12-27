College Park, City of East Point team up to solve water issues
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Management teams over both The City of East Point and College Park have banded together to resolve water pressure problems across the area.
Drinking and non-drinking water stations have been set up at Fire Station No. 1 on College Street in College Park.
Drinkable water is limited to one case per vehicle, and residents must bring their IDs to take part.
Officials say the non-drinking water is only to be used for toilet flushing.