Councilmember cites misleading tax incentive in decision to reverse vote on battery project

The Brief Recent revelations about a massive tax incentive have sparked backlash from one City Council member. Some residents say the project has raised concerns over their safety, and government transparency in the city. One College Park City Councilmember is set to reverse his vote in support of the project at its next meeting.



Plans to build a lithium-ion battery storage facility in College Park could be running out of juice.

One city councilmember said he intends to pull his support from the project after learning about a proposed massive tax break for the company looking to build it.

What we know:

New revelations about a multimillion-dollar tax incentive for the proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in College Park have prompted a city council member who initially supported the project to reconsider his vote.

At a meeting on Sept. 10, Councilmember Roderick Gay said he was misled about the potential financial benefits, including the amount of tax revenue the facility would generate.

He plans to introduce a motion to reverse his vote at the next City Council meeting on October 6.

The backstory:

The proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility is intended to serve as a backup during times of high power demand. Initially rejected by the City Council in 2023, the project was approved in the following year after being added to the agenda at the last minute. This sudden change in approval led to an investigation by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to determine whether it violated the state's Open Meetings Act.

What they're saying:

"This particular development is being placed right in the backyard of a neighborhood, a community that's been around there for decades," said College Park resident Mose James IV, who has led the charge against the construction of the facility. "People are afraid. They're afraid because they see all around the world with these types of developments, catch on fire, and the only thing that they can do is allow them to burn."

Councilmember Roderick Gay dismissed the safety concerns, but took exception with the tax break planned through the College Park Business and Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), which never made it to the agenda.

"They lied, and I need them to know who we are as a body," he said.

The other side:

Multiple requests for comment from College Park and BIDA representatives went unanswered.

A spokesperson for the company behind the facility, NextEra Energy, has defended the project in a statement to FOX 5:

"NextEra Energy Resources remains committed to bringing reliable, American energy infrastructure to Georgia communities while delivering meaningful economic benefits. The Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage project represents a significant investment in Georgia's energy future and local economy. Subject to all necessary permits and approvals, the project could generate approximately $45 million in additional tax revenue for Fulton County. These funds can be used to enhance local schools, improve roads and support other essential community services. Battery energy storage facilities operate with multiple safety systems and are designed to strict industry standards. There is no evidence energy facilities negatively impact property values. In fact, they help strengthen the power grid, ensuring reliable service during peak demand and unexpected outages. NextEra Energy Resources invests in the communities where we build, with a long-standing history of supporting local organizations and initiatives. As part of that commitment, the Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage project has contributed $19,700 in sponsorships in 2025. We remain dedicated to being a good neighbor to College Park and Fulton County while continuing to engage with community leaders and stakeholders as the project progresses. We are dedicated to advancing the Southwest Atlanta Energy Storage project and delivering long-term benefits to the region."

What's next:

The College Park City Council is scheduled to meet on October 6, where Councilmember Gay plans to introduce a motion to reverse his vote on the controversial battery storage facility project. James believes other councilmembers will follow suit.