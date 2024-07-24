Cold case murder arrest: Father charged 20 years after death of toddler son

An Atlanta man was arrested in the cold case murder of a 3-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Christopher Houston, Sr., 40, was arrested more than 20 years after the death of his son, Christopher Houston, Jr.

Houston was charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to an apartment in the 700 block of Neal Street SW on April 29, 2004. Investigators say officers found the toddler injured. The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy revealed foul play was involved, but an arrest could not be made until now.

Houston was booked into the Fulton County Jail.