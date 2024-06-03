Colbert resident dies after losing control of truck on Loop 10 ramp

A 34-year-old man is dead after crashing his truck around 1 a.m. June 2 in Clarke County, according to police.

Joseph Michael Pigage from Colbert appears to have lost control of his 2002 white Ford F150 truck on the ramp from US 29 South to the outer loop of SR 10 Loop. The truck left the road and overturned during the incident. Police believe that speed was a factor.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Santos with Athens-Clarke County Police Department at Joshua.Santos@accgov.com or 762-400-7258.