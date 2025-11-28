Coco the bunny hops to the rescue in Atlanta house fire

The Brief Woman says pet bunny alerted family to house fire in northeast Atlanta Blaze damaged back deck; three people inside escaped without injury Fire crews investigating what sparked the early-morning fire



A northeast Atlanta woman says her pet rabbit saved her family from a house fire early Friday morning.

What we know:

The homeowner told firefighters that "Coco," the family’s bunny, began jumping up and down in its cage, waking them up and alerting them that something was wrong.

According to the homeowner, the fire started at the back of the house, where part of the deck was heavily damaged. Three people were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The fire in the home on Woodacres Road NE was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

What's next:

Atlanta Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the blaze and working to determine how the fire began.