Coca-Cola stands firm on DEI goals as PepsiCo scales back initiatives

The Brief Coca-Cola is committed to its DEI initiatives, aiming for 50% of senior leadership roles to be held by women by 2030 and aligning workforce representation with national census data. PepsiCo is scaling back its DEI programs, no longer setting specific goals for minority representation and shifting focus to business growth-oriented sponsorships. The changes in PepsiCo's DEI strategy follow a 2023 Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action and increased scrutiny from the Trump administration.



Coca-Cola is standing by its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives even as rival PepsiCo moves to scale back its own programs.

In its annual report, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola reiterated its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, warning that a failure to do so could harm its business.

The backstory:

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, two of the largest beverage companies in the world, are taking divergent paths regarding their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Coca-Cola, based in Atlanta, has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. The company has set ambitious goals, such as having women in 50% of senior leadership roles by 2030 and ensuring that racial and ethnic representation at all levels of its U.S. workforce aligns with national census data. In contrast, PepsiCo, headquartered in Purchase, New York, has decided to scale back its DEI programs. This decision aligns with a broader trend of companies reevaluating DEI initiatives amid changing political and legal landscapes.

What we know:

Coca-Cola's annual report highlights the company's dedication to maintaining a corporate culture that promotes innovation, collaboration, and inclusion. The report warns that failing to do so could disrupt operations and negatively impact business success. Meanwhile, PepsiCo has confirmed it will no longer set specific goals for minority representation in managerial roles or its supplier base. Instead, the company will shift its sponsorship strategy to focus on events and groups that promote business growth. PepsiCo's chief diversity officer will transition into a broader role centered on employee engagement and leadership development.

What they're saying:

Robby Starbuck, a conservative activist known for targeting corporate DEI programs, praised PepsiCo's decision to roll back its initiatives. He criticized Coca-Cola's continued commitment to DEI, stating on X that the company "should be very nervous about continuing with their woke policies." Despite such criticism, Coca-Cola remains steadfast in its DEI efforts, emphasizing the importance of a diverse workforce for maintaining its global brand and business success.

Timeline:

The shift in PepsiCo's DEI strategy comes after a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that outlawed affirmative action in college admissions. This ruling has prompted many companies to reassess their DEI programs. Additionally, since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last month, there has been increased scrutiny on DEI initiatives, with the administration dismantling such programs within the federal government and warning schools about potential risks to federal funding.

Why you should care:

The contrasting approaches of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo to DEI initiatives reflect broader societal debates about the role of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. These decisions can have significant implications for corporate culture, employee engagement, and business success. As consumers and stakeholders increasingly prioritize social responsibility, companies' stances on DEI may influence their reputation and market position.

What's next:

As the political and legal landscapes continue to evolve, companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo will likely face ongoing pressure to adapt their DEI strategies. Observers will be watching closely to see how these changes impact their business operations and public perception.