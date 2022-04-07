Coca-Cola celebrates Georgia Bulldog national title with special drinks

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is giving the college football national champion Georgia Bulldogs some love.

No drink is connected to Georgia like Coca-Cola, and so it's only natural for them to collaborate with the Dawgs for some championship memorabilia.

The limited-edition 12-ounce collectible cans feature UGA logo and the message "National Champions 2021." Fans have already reported on Twitter seeing the cans in stores.

In a tweet, UGA Athletics announced that six packs of 8-ounce commemorative glass bottles will also be available in August.

"We salute the University of Georgia’s championship season and can’t wait to see what’s next for everything the team and school brings to our great state," said John Mount, the Head of assets, influencers and partnerships for Coca-Cola's North America Operating Unit. "Thanks for bringing ‘real magic’ back to Georgia."

Coke and the Bulldogs have always had a close relationship and featured a special Bulldog cartoon drawn by Jack Davis on their bottles of the soft drink in 1980.