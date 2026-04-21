Cobb firefighters help save man shot at Indiana White Castle

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The Brief Three Cobb County firefighters are being recognized after saving a man shot outside an Indiana White Castle early Sunday morning. The crew used restaurant napkins and gloves to dress the man's wounds and stabilize him until local paramedics arrived. The firefighters were in Indianapolis to teach classes at a national conference when the gunfire erupted outside the restaurant.



Three Cobb County firefighters are being recognized for their life-saving actions after jumping into a chaotic shooting scene while attending a conference in Indianapolis.

What we know:

Aaron Mabry, Gregory Baker, and TJ Proulx were inside a White Castle in Indianapolis ordering food around 3 a.m. Sunday when they heard a gunshot.

Proulx said a witness pointed out a man lying in the parking lot.

"I was looking behind the counter, and I hear the gunshot," Proulx told the outlet. "And I see a gentleman, and he says he may see the victim lying on the ground. So, we go outside and look around the corner, and he was lying there in the parking lot."

The trio rushed outside and performed a rapid trauma assessment.

Because they did not have their medical gear, they used napkins and gloves from the restaurant to apply pressure and dress the man's wounds. The group stabilized the man for about two minutes until local paramedics arrived.

"I think we did what we needed to do to get that gentleman a good opportunity for a good outcome," Baker said.

The backstory:

The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the firefighters received an update Tuesday morning that he was awake and talking.

Another man was also injured in the shooting but drove himself to the hospital, according to FOX 59.

The Cobb County crew was in town for the annual Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) to teach classes to other firefighters. Baker credited their quick response to the training they received back home, calling Cobb County firefighters some of the best in the world.

"You know, we have a lot of phenomenal firefighters, and honestly, I'm not trying to brag on Cobb County, but we have some of the best firefighters in the world," Baker said.

What we don't know:

While the firefighters were able to stabilize the man, it remains unclear what led to the gunfire in the parking lot.