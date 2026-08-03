Cobb County’s new state-of-the-art career academy welcomes students

The Brief It's opening day for the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Allatoona High School in Acworth. The Acworth campus is the second school of its kind in Cobb County, following the 2020 opening of CITA at the Osborne High School campus. Students there will be able to take courses dedicated to one of four pillars: aviation, healthcare, skilled trade, and advanced computing.



Students at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy at Allatoona High School are making history today as the highly anticipated new campus opens its doors for the first time.

The Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (CITA) at Allatoona is the second school of its kind in Cobb County, following the 2020 opening of CITA at the Osborne High School campus.

School leaders say the new Acworth campus gives more students the chance to gain valuable hands-on experience in the workforce — and to do it tuition-free.

Cobb County School District leaders say more than 100 students are enrolled for the fall semester at the new location and will be able to take courses dedicated to one of four pillars: aviation, healthcare, skilled trade, and advanced computing.

Within those pillars, students will have the chance to gain certifications and internships, and to network with industry professionals.

The goal is to help grow America’s workforce and make sure students in Cobb County are the best of the best as they apply for jobs after high school.

District officials say the new CITA location was made possible by Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (Ed-SPLOST) funds.

We spent the morning exploring this state-of-the-art career academy, chatting with students and instructors about the exciting opportunities it makes possible.

Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information about both CITA locations.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Cobb County School District and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



