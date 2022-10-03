Cobb County woman jailed for murdering her mother

A Cobb County woman is facing jail time for murdering her 78-year-old mother.

Investigators said the mother, Martha Fortney, was found by her husband with a belt from her robe tied around her neck. The husband said he found their daughter there with her.

When he attempted to call 911, the father says his daughter left the house.

52-year-old Gretchen Fortney, was accused of strangling and ultimately killing her mother. She's facing murder and aggravated assault-strangulation charges.

Gretchen is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond.