Investigators are searching for a woman wanted for insurance fraud in Cobb County.

According to the Georgia Insurance Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Zafirah Ali-Bey was last seen in Marietta.

Agents believe she could be hiding anywhere in the metro Atlanta area.

Ali-Bey is accused of forging three medical receipts which she allegedly submitted to Geico to fraudulently receive more than $8,000 in reimbursements.