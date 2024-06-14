Fire breaks out at Cobb County Waste Management Center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are battling a blaze at Cobb County's Waste Management Center on Friday morning.
Officials say the fire started around 6:20 a.m. at the location on County Service Parkway.
Police limited access to the road while fire crews worked at the scene. It has since been reopened.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the center and saw multiple fire trucks battling a fire in a pile of rubble at the center.
The center remains closed at this time.
Officials have not shared any details about the cause of the fire.