Fire breaks out at Cobb County Waste Management Center

Crews are battling a blaze at Cobb County's Waste Management Center on Friday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 6:20 a.m. at the location on County Service Parkway.

Police limited access to the road while fire crews worked at the scene. It has since been reopened.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the center and saw multiple fire trucks battling a fire in a pile of rubble at the center.

The center remains closed at this time.

Officials have not shared any details about the cause of the fire.