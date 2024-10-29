Cobb County Voter Guide mix-up: Incorrect polling locations for Acworth, Roswell precincts

Cobb County Elections officials have identified an error in recently mailed Voter Guides, which incorrectly listed polling locations for voters in two precincts: Acworth 1C and Roswell 02.

The correct polling location for voters in the Acworth 1C precinct is the North Cobb Senior Center at 3900 S. Main Street in Acworth. Voters in the Roswell 02 precinct should vote at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, located at 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.

"We regret this error and are working to distribute the correct information via social media, our website, and the media," said Cobb Elections Director Tate Fall. "Additionally, poll workers at the incorrectly listed locations will be ready to direct voters to the correct locations on Nov. 5. We encourage all voters to double-check their My Voter Page before heading out to vote on Election Day."

The mailers, distributed as part of Cobb County’s Strategic Plan to enhance voter education, were not required by the state but were included as an educational initiative for the general election. Approved earlier this year, this initiative was designed to inform voters about early voting options, referenda, sample ballots, and registration details.