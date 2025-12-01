Cobb County training school bus involved in crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Cobb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a minor accident involving a school district training bus.

The Brief A Cobb County school training bus hit a utility pole during a training exercise. Police say the trainee accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake. No injuries were reported.



What we know:

The crash happened Monday around noon near the train tracks at Atlanta Road and East Dixie Road.

Authorities say the trainee driver stopped at the railroad crossing and then began to pull forward. As the driver accelerated, the bus jolted and the driver hit the gas instead of brake in a "moment of panic," deputies said.

The bus hit a utility pole and then ended up resting in the grass.

Part of the road was closed while the utility pole was fixed, but neither the driver nor the trainer was injured.

Dig deeper:

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say if the trainee would be disciplined.