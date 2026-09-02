Cobb County traffic: Powers Ferry Road bridge shuts down
COBB COUNY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down the Powers Ferry Road bridge over the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday morning to begin a three-day maintenance project.
Powers Ferry Road detour
What we know:
Crews closed the bridge at 5 a.m. Tuesday and plan to reopen it by 9 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Drivers must detour using Interstate North Parkway while contractors complete repairs on concrete overlay, edge beams, substructure, and bridge joints.
Atlanta bridge repairs
The backstory:
State officials previously scheduled the three-day bridge shutdown for July 24-27. The project requires a full seven-day repair schedule and costs $1.6 million.
Chattahoochee River crossing
What we don't know:
Transportation officials have not confirmed if extra travel time will be needed along the detour route during rush hour.
GDOT safety
What you can do:
Motorists should slow down, remain alert, and expect delays when navigating around work zones.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Melodii Peoples of Georgia Department of Transportation District 7 Communications, who issued a press release detailing the bridge closure and detour routes.