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Cobb County traffic: Powers Ferry Road bridge shuts down

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County
Published September 2, 2026 12:00 AM EDT
Published September 2, 2026 12:00 AM EDT
article

Georgia Department of Transportation crews begin a three-day closure of the Powers Ferry Road bridge spanning the Chattahoochee River between Cobb and Fulton counties to conduct a $1.6 million rehabilitation project on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. (FOX 5

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The Brief

    • The Powers Ferry Road bridge over the Chattahoochee River is closed for three days of maintenance starting Tuesday morning.
    • State transportation crews redirected drivers to Interstate North Parkway to bypass the bridge work through Thursday night.
    • Crews are completing a $1.6 million bridge rehabilitation project set to wrap up in late fall 2027.

COBB COUNY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down the Powers Ferry Road bridge over the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday morning to begin a three-day maintenance project.

Powers Ferry Road detour

What we know:

Crews closed the bridge at 5 a.m. Tuesday and plan to reopen it by 9 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Drivers must detour using Interstate North Parkway while contractors complete repairs on concrete overlay, edge beams, substructure, and bridge joints.

Atlanta bridge repairs

The backstory:

State officials previously scheduled the three-day bridge shutdown for July 24-27. The project requires a full seven-day repair schedule and costs $1.6 million.

Chattahoochee River crossing

What we don't know:

Transportation officials have not confirmed if extra travel time will be needed along the detour route during rush hour.

GDOT safety

What you can do:

Motorists should slow down, remain alert, and expect delays when navigating around work zones.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Melodii Peoples of Georgia Department of Transportation District 7 Communications, who issued a press release detailing the bridge closure and detour routes.

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