Cobb County traffic: Powers Ferry Road bridge shuts down

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The Brief The Powers Ferry Road bridge over the Chattahoochee River is closed for three days of maintenance starting Tuesday morning. State transportation crews redirected drivers to Interstate North Parkway to bypass the bridge work through Thursday night. Crews are completing a $1.6 million bridge rehabilitation project set to wrap up in late fall 2027.



The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down the Powers Ferry Road bridge over the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday morning to begin a three-day maintenance project.

Powers Ferry Road detour

What we know:

Crews closed the bridge at 5 a.m. Tuesday and plan to reopen it by 9 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Drivers must detour using Interstate North Parkway while contractors complete repairs on concrete overlay, edge beams, substructure, and bridge joints.

Atlanta bridge repairs

The backstory:

State officials previously scheduled the three-day bridge shutdown for July 24-27. The project requires a full seven-day repair schedule and costs $1.6 million.

Chattahoochee River crossing

What we don't know:

Transportation officials have not confirmed if extra travel time will be needed along the detour route during rush hour.

GDOT safety

What you can do:

Motorists should slow down, remain alert, and expect delays when navigating around work zones.