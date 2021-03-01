Cobb County teacher faces backlash after Breonna Taylor comments

A Cobb County high school teacher is fending off calls for her to be fired after she told students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.

The remarks of Susan McCoy, who teaches forensic science at Mableton's Pebblebrook High School, during a virtual class have gone viral.

In the recording, McCoy is heard saying "I'm sorry she was killed, but you know, when you hang out with people with guns and shooting, you're likely to get caught in the crossfire."

The recording lasts for about two minutes, which students speaking up to correct McCoy about specifics in Taylor's death.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was killed in her home as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into the residence were charged by a grand jury in her death, but two have been fired.

In a video published by TMZ, McCoy apologized for her comments saying she was "heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful."

"I should never have talked about something that I didn't understand and I truly, truly apologize and ask for forgiveness and hope that someday I can have that trust back with my students that I know that I lost," McCoy said.

FOX 5 has reached out to the school district but has not heard back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

