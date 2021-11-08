Cobb County teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student at school

A Cobb County teacher is behind bars, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

A warrant said 29-year-old Osborne High School teacher Zachary White is accused of having sex with a student in his office at the school.

According to the warrant, incidents occurred between Oct. 4 and Oct. 25.

Police arrested White and charged him with two counts of sexual assault by a teacher. He is being held without bond.

Osborne High School Principal Joshua Morreale addressed the incident in a message on the school's website.

"I have concerning but important news to share with you. Recently, the school learned of allegations of misconduct involving a current Osborne teacher and a current student. Cobb County police officers have investigated, visited campus, and arrested the teacher. An official warrant has been filed and we do not have any further details about the situation.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students continues to be the most important thing to me as your principal. We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students. Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues.

"Due to legal reasons, including student privacy, we are unable to share more except that our administration remains committed to the safety of all our students."

