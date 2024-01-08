Suspected thief ditches son at crime scen, Cobb County police say

Cobb County police are searching for a father wanted for shoplifting. Investigators say in addition to stealing from a store, when officers were on to what he was doing, he ran, leaving his child behind.

Police say James Calvin Smith, stole $852 worth of clothes and perfume from Macy's in Cumberland Mall. Investigators say he stuffed the merchandise into a bag he stole, then tucked it all under his coat and tried to walk out.

Police say a loss prevention officer approached him, but he pushed her out of the way. That's when the Director of Security stepped in and things grew even more violent.

"During that physical struggle, the subject bit the director of security's arm in order to get away," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith.

Police later learned, while Smith was inside the mall, his 11-year-old son was in the car in the parking lot. Investigators say when faced with running away to avoid arrest or going back to check on his son, Smith chose to run.

"He had left the mall with his child still in the vehicle. So essentially, he abandoned the child," said Sgt. Smith.

According to a warrant, the child was visibly shaken, and "stated multiple times he was scared and started to cry."

FOX 5 talked to people outside the mall who say they can't understand how a parent could do that.

"As a teacher, it just breaks my heart. As a mother, a human being, why would you leave your child?" said Teal Bird

"There's absolutely no excuse for abandoning a child in a car. Why shoplift anyway? There are jobs out there, there's help out there. I don't understand why you shoplift and risk your kid," said Meghan Elliott.

There is an active warrant out for James Calvin Smith for charges of shoplifting, batter and cruelty to a child.

This happened in late December, and police still don't know where Smith is. If you have any information, you're encouraged to give them a call.