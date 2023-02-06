Cobb County sheriff’s deputy recruit fired, charged in inmate’s beating

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens announced Monday that Deputy Recruit Jacqun Brown, 25, was fired and arrested after he beat up an inmate at the jail.

Now, Brown is behind bars at the jail he worked at hours earlier.

"We will not tolerate abuse of power," Sheriff Owens said. "We will uphold laws equally and fairly."

Jail records show that Brown faces charges of battery and violation of his oath of office.

Owens said early Saturday morning, Brown beat an inmate he was trying to get to another part of the jail.

"The deputy [recruit] was moving the detaining in an attempt to de-escalate a situation inside the pod area. He was causing a disturbance," Owens said. "An exchange of words began, and the end result was the deputy attacking the inmate. It was a clear violation of all of our training and protocols in our policies."

The sheriff said Brown had just finished training and was in a probationary period of employment at the jail before coming a full-fledged deputy.

Owens said the victim, who was in jail on drug trafficking charges, had "superficial injuries" and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"We quickly reviewed the evidence and presented it towards us and decided to relieve the recruit immediately of his job," he told news reporters.

Following the beating and murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Cobb’s DA applauded the Sherriff’s Office for moving so quickly on Brown’s termination and arrest.

"We will hold law enforcement accountable when they do wrong," said Flynn Broady, Jr., Cobb County’s DA. "And, you see that in the action of the sheriff, the quickness."

FOX 5 asked Owens if he would release video of the incident.

He said he plans on releasing it in the coming days.

Jail records indicate Brown is being held without bond.