Cobb County sheriff facing lawsuit after allegedly silencing critics on social media

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens is facing a lawsuit over alleged violations of free speech after critics claim they were silenced on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The lawsuit, filed by three plaintiffs, alleges they were blocked from commenting on the page after criticizing a recent incident where Owens reportedly called deputies to a Burger King over an issue with his order.

One of the plaintiffs is David Cavender, the Republican who lost to Owens in the most recent election. According to the lawsuit, the sheriff’s office later disabled all comments on its Facebook page.

In a statement, the department said the decision to turn off comments was made to create a "safe and respectful online space."

The case raises questions about public officials' use of social media and the balance between fostering civility and protecting free speech rights. Further developments are expected as the lawsuit proceeds.