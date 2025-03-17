Cobb County search warrant sparks hours-long SWAT standoff

The Brief A search warrant execution at a Cobb County home led to an hours-long standoff involving a large law enforcement presence. The SWAT team arrived with lights and sirens, surrounding the home and impacting traffic on Windy Hill Road. The target of the search was not found in the house, and police cleared the scene as night fell.



The execution of a search warrant on a Cobb County home turned into an hours-long standoff.

A large law enforcement presence was seen along Windy Hill Road on Monday afternoon and lasted well into the evening.

What we know:

The officers were focused on a home near the corner of Favors Road SW.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, a search warrant was being served at the home at around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Late Monday afternoon, the SWAT team rolled in with lights flashing and sirens blaring. Cobb County police offices were posted outside a home on Favor Road with guns drawn.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. and found law enforcement officers surrounding the home, impacting one lane of westbound traffic.

As darkness fell police determined, whoever they were looking for was not in the house and cleared out.

What they're saying:

"I thought this was a movie set but this is real life," said Alin Pierie, who was driving by and saw all the police vehicles.

The sound of a flash bang tossed toward the house started neighbors. "It made me nervous. You can hear it literally 5 minutes up the way, it was that loud," said Tene Bradley, who lives nearby.

Many who live in the area came outside to see what was happening. "We started hearing all the sirens and stuff we don't really know," said Anthony Blalock.

"It's crazy, blocked up the street, got us all on hold just out here trying to figure out what's going on," said Tene Bradley.

"I hope everything is OK, because I really thought this was a movie, this is unreal especially for this town, it's a good neighborhood," said Pierie.

What we don't know:

It was not clear why officers were targeting the home.

Law enforcement surround a home along Wind Hill Road near Favors Road SW near Marietta on March 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

Why you should care:

The incident occurred near History Makers Church and Osborne High School, well after the 3:30 p.m. dismissal time.