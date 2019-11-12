Cobb County School employee, boyfriend charged with drug trafficking

A former Cobb County School District employee is in custody after she and her boyfriend were charged with drug trafficking.

A spokesperson for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 the arrests were the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation into one of the suspects, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Fitzgerald Dawson.

Officials say deputies performed a traffic stop on Dawson, who is also known as "Gasman Uby," on Oct. 12. During the stop, investigators say they found marijuana and a handgun inside the 2014 Chevrolet Covette convertible.

After the stop, deputies received a search warrant for a home on the 100 block of Loxley Court in Douglasville, where officials say Dawson lived with his girlfriend, 32-year-old Angel Renee Nathan. At the home, officials say they found a "large amount" of heroin, marijuana, and two guns in the master bedroom of the home.

Agents arrested Dawson at the time. On Nov. 7, Nathan turned herself in.

The couple has been charged with felony trafficking of heroin, felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Both suspects are out on bond and are awaiting trial.

According to officials, Nathan was an employee with the Cobb County School District. She has since been fired.