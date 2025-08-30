Cobb County police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are searching for a missing elderly man who was last seen Friday night.
What we know:
Officers said they are looking for Elmer James Chesser, 81, who was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Haddonfield Court in Powder Springs.
Chesser was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a light blue T-shirt, a light-colored baseball cap, white socks and slide-type sandals. Police said the photo above shows him in that exact outfit.
What they're saying:
Family members told FOX 5 that officers brought in K-9s to search, but he has not been found. They said they also called hospitals searching for a John Doe with no luck.
Family members said Chesser has Alzheimer’s.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Chesser is asked to contact Cobb County police.
The Source: Information in this article came from Cobb Police and Chesser's family.