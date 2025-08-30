Cobb County police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

article

Cobb County police are searching for a missing elderly man who was last seen Friday night.

What we know:

Officers said they are looking for Elmer James Chesser, 81, who was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Haddonfield Court in Powder Springs.

Chesser was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a light blue T-shirt, a light-colored baseball cap, white socks and slide-type sandals. Police said the photo above shows him in that exact outfit.

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 5 that officers brought in K-9s to search, but he has not been found. They said they also called hospitals searching for a John Doe with no luck.

Family members said Chesser has Alzheimer’s.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Chesser is asked to contact Cobb County police.