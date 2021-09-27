Cobb County police search for woman with serious medical condition

article

Cobb County police are searching for a missing woman diagnosed with cerebral palsy, according to officials.

Police said 39-year-old Nefirtiti Strothers was last seen wearing brown pants, black boots, a beige shirt on top of a purple shirt and a multicolored scarf.

Strothers was last seen at her job on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County and was reported missing on September 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

