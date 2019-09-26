Cobb County police search for pellet gun shooter

Police want to find the people responsible for shooting multiple victims with a BB or airsoft gun Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Cobb County Police Department report, the shootings happened between approximately 3:30 and 5 p.m.

"I was surprised and totally off-guard," said Mike, one of the people who was shot as he walked in the Indian Hills Country Club subdivision. "Of course, it hurt and I was mad."

Mike said he noticed a red Nissan sedan drive up behind him with the driver's side window down. The driver quickly fired off four or five shots, hitting Mike in the back and the side.

"At the time of the shooting, I didn't realize what type of weapon he had and I knew that it wasn't a powerful handgun, but I didn't know what type of a weapon it was and so, I wanted to be able to provide the police with as much information as possible when I called in with the shooting," he recalled.

As of Wednesday afternoon, five different victims had filed reports with Cobb Police, including one man who was shot while mowing his lawn.

"It's quite concerning," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk. "Obviously, it's a crime. It is a criminal act."

Sgt. Delk said investigators believe there are multiple suspects involved, though they are not exactly sure how many. Each of them could face charges of assault or battery.

Cobb Police released a surveillance image of the car they believe was involved in the shootings and ask anyone who may recognize the car to come forward. They would also like to hear from any other potential victims.

"Some of our victims actually posted information on social media before contacting us. One of the things we'd like is for people when they are victims or a witness to a crime to contact the police first. It helps us to get to the scene as soon as possible and get as much information out to officers who are working that area because it's possible we could have captured our suspects or at least identified our suspects by this point," explained Sgt. Delk.

Mike said he would encourage anyone with information to contact police.

"I would like to see this type of behavior stop," said Mike. "This is a neighborhood where we have lots of walkers, elderly and young mothers with strollers. That was one of my biggest concerns."